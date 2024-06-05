Country, Motown, and Hip-Hop Artists Headline Iconic Summer Concerts at Colorado State Fair
Barbara Crimond | Jun 05, 2024 | Comments 0
PUEBLO, Colo. — The 2024 Colorado State Fair concerts feature a star-studded lineup that includes An Evening of Icons with the Commodores and The Spinners, Ludacris, Trace Adkins with special guest Cody Cozz, Shane Smith & The Saints, Scotty McCreery, Lonestar and Banda el Recodo, just to name a few.
Tickets for all concerts will go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. on the Colorado State Fair ticket website.
“Is there any better way to end the summer than with the State Fair and our unbelievable musical lineup? From rap and country superstars to R&B icons and a Mexican brass band, you can expect to see top musicians who are part of the Fair experience this year,” said Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair.
The first show of the 2024 Fair is slated for Friday, Aug. 23, with Shane Smith & The Saints at the Big R Arena after the PRCA Rodeo. The rodeo starts at 7 p.m., and the band will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Smith grew up in Texas, and recently released their fourth album, “Norther.”
Scotty McCreery plays at the Big R Arena at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, after the PRCA Rodeo, which starts at 7 p.m. A native of North Carolina, McCreery won the 2011 “American Idol” competition and is best known for country music singles, “You Time” and “Damn Strait.” He was the youngest male artist of any genre to debut a first album at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 artist chart.
Lonestar takes the stage at the Big R Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, after the 5 p.m. PRCA Rodeo. The band has scored 10 No. 1 singles in its 30-year history, and its crossover hit “Amazed,” earned both Single and Song of the Year awards from the Academy of Country Music in 2011.
During An Evening of Icons, The Commodores and The Spinners perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Southwest Motors Events Center. The Commodores have sold 75 million albums worldwide, with seven No. 1 singles and five No. 1 albums. The Spinners, an R&B band with a six-decade history, will join them on stage.
Trace Adkins, with special guest Cody Cozz, plays the Southwest Motors Events Center at the Fair at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. In his 25-year career in country music, the Louisiana native has sold more than 11 million albums. Cozz is originally from Pueblo, Colo., and currently lives in Nashville. He released his first national single, “On My Way,” in 2022.
Ludacris performs at the Southwest Motors Events Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the success of such singles as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.”
Closing out the evening performances on Sunday, Sept. 1 is the always-popular Celebración de los Charros, an event known as “ballet on horseback” during Fiesta Day at the State Fair. Banda el Recodo will perform after the 7 p.m. rodeo. The group has performed banda and grupera music for more than seven decades. Started in 1937 by Don Cruz, the band continues its legacy with his sons, Alfonso and Joel Lizárraga, after their father died in 1995.
Tickets for the PRCA Rodeo, as well as the Toughest Monster Truck Tour and Demolition Derby, will also be on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is scheduled for two dates this year: 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Demolition Derby is slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.
An additional night of PRCA Rodeo is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 — the St. Mary Corwin Cowboys Kickin’ Cancer night. Tickets are $5 for Monday’s PRCA Rodeo. It’s Kids’ Day, so anyone 12 and under will be admitted free with an adult admission.
The State Fair runs from Friday, August 23 – Monday, September 2 (Labor Day), 2024. Fair tickets, including general admission, concert, and rodeo tickets, can be purchased online at ColoradoStateFair.com, by phone at 1-800-514-3849 and in person at the Colorado State Fair box office. Concert tickets purchased before August 23 include gate admission to the Fair, which can amount up to a $15 savings.
