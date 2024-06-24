City of Lamar releases July 4th schedule of closures
City offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, 2024 in observance of Independence Day.
The Community Building and Public Library will also be closed on Thursday, July 4. All
City offices will reopen on Friday, July 5, 2024.
Trash pickup routes will remain as scheduled for Thursday, July 4th. Please have containers in place the night before or by 6:00 AM.
The City of Lamar Municipal Landfill will be open on Thursday, July 4 from 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM.
