Brenda M. Estep – September 30, 1959 – June 2, 2024

Brenda M. Estep – September 30, 1959 – June 24, 2024
Services for Cheyenne Wells, CO resident Brenda Estep will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2024 at the Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells with burial to follow. Rosary and visitation will be from 8:30 am to 9:30 am on July 1 at the Brown Funeral Home in Cheyenne Wells.
She is survived by children Shane (Tanya) Estep of Lamar, CO, Clint Estep of Lamar, CO, Dustin (Amy) Estep of Woodward, OK, Amy Jo Mitchek of Cheyenne Wells, CO, Carl Estep of Lamar, CO, Joshua (Michelle) Estep of Lamar, CO, 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild. Also survived by sisters Bev (Robin) Benge of Greeley, CO, Barb (Lynn) Beek of Cheyenne Wells, CO, brothers Russell Hoffman of Cheyenne Wells, CO, Raymond (Victoria) Hoffman of Windsor, CO and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Cheyenne Wells EMS. For complete funeral notice and obituary information or to sign the guest book or give private condolences, go to www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
