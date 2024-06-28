Bill Brase – March 4, 1940 – May 25, 2024
A memorial service for former Lamar, Colorado resident, Bill Brase will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, July 19, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Lawrence Brase officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado.
Bill was born on March 4, 1940 at Lamar, Colorado to Harry and Mary Louise (Silberberger) Brase and passed away on May 25, 2024 in San Francisco, California at the age of 84 after a short illness.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Mary Lou (Brase) and Ray Hays, nephews Rex Hays and Tom Shinn, and a great-niece, Heather Hays Stinnett.
Bill is survived by nieces and nephews, Sharon Shinn of Loveland, CO, Randy (Patsy) Hays of Lamar, CO, Cindy (Jerry) Mangus of Burlington, CO, Deby (John) Courkamp of Wiley, CO, Veryl (Debbie) Hays of Loveland, CO, Michele (Jeff) Warren of Fort Collings, CO and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
