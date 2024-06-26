Big Timbers Museum highlighted in Fox 21 news stories
Barbara Crimond | Jun 26, 2024 | Comments 0
Media Release from Big Timbers Museum in Lamar
A few weeks ago, Fox 21 News came to Lamar for two days and filmed sponsorships for broadcast segments entitled “We Are Southeast Colorado”.
They came across Big Timbers Museum in the process and we became a sponsored story! The interview and tour with the photojournalist lasted 3 hours and was enjoyed by all!
It was an amazing journey and we ended up with not only one story but two! The stories aired on June 25, 2024.
Please see the two links below and enjoy! We are very proud of them!
The sponsorship ads are also are very well done!
Kathleen Scranton, Curator
https://www.fox21news.com/fox21-news-we-are-southeast-colorado/madonna-of-the-trail-in-lamar-watches-over-pioneer-path/
https://www.fox21news.com/fox21-news-we-are-southeast-colorado/a-tale-of-pioneers-and-western-traditions/
