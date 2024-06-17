Betty Jean (Martinez) Tanner – July 18, 1939 – June 13, 2024
Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Tanner will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. Per Betty’s request, there will be no visitation.
Betty Jean (Martinez) Tanner was born on July 18, 1939 in Las Animas, Colorado to Antonio and Eslinda (Sena) Martinez. She passed away June 13, 2024 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 84.
Betty was born and raised in Las Animas, attending Las Animas Schools. She was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, William Tanner Jr.; children, Ernest (Desiree) Tanner, Steve (Dora) Tanner, Tamera Tanner, and Ed (Lori) Tanner; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margaret Lopez, and Mary Gallegos; and brothers, Ben Martinez, Jesus Martinez, and Buddy Martinez.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
