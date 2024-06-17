Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail to host presentation on Buffalo Soldiers July 13, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jun 17, 2024 | Comments 0
The Bent’s Fort Chapter will meet at the Rocky Ford Grand Theatre on July 13 to hear a presentation on the Buffalo Soldiers. The featured speaker will be Dennis Moore of Colorado Springs.
The presentation will begin at 1:00 pm at the Grand Theatre in Rocky Ford, 405 S. Main St.
Dennis is a founding member of the Buffalo Soldiers Memorial Committee in Colorado Springs. The Committee is dedicated to the preservation and commemoration of the role the Buffalo Soldiers had in Colorado. Buffalo Soldiers Company “L” Ninth U. S. Cavalry served at the Fort Lyon Cavalry Post. Dennis has provided over 50 Buffalo Soldiers presentations since 2014.
This event is open to the public — members or non-members, bring a friend, or grandchildren.
Buffalo Soldier History
In 1866, Congress permitted the creation of six new regiments in the United States Army: the 9th and 10th Cavalry, and the 38th, 39th, 40th, and 41st Infantry. These regiments were unique, especially for the time, because they were entirely composed of African American men.
For more information go to:
https://www.cosbuffalosoldierscommittee.com/
Join us for this fascinating presentation!
If you have any questions, call Larry.bourne@gmail.com
About the Author: