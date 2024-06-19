April Sales & Use Tax collected in May, 2024
The 2024 total Sales & Use Tax collected for April was $468,022.33, an increase of $63,664.77 over 2023’s $404,357.56 (15.74%). Year to date, total Sales & Use Tax collections are up 9.68%, or $208,837.80 over last year. The 2023 total TYD number was $2,157,281.92, compared to this year’s total of $2,336,119.73.
Sales/Use Tax Revenue comparison by category – Collected in May 2024
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto parts/vehicle repair
|$15,523.00
|$18,125.14
|$19,571.07
|Building materials
|$26,553.73
|$17,438.88
|$22,129.85
|Clothing/Dept stores
|$116,250.53
|$121,235.52,
|$151,564.67
|C Stores/gas stations
|$21,354.74
|$16,614.20
|$27,532.64
|All Bus./electricity
|$19,077.95
|$21,531.66
|$26,899.06
|Furniture/appliances
|$5,622.88
|$5,187.26
|$5,904.32
|Grocery stores
|$24,784.07
|$25,458.36
|$24,335.72
|Hotels/motels
|$15,796.75
|$11,491.46
|$18,334.80
|Liquor stores/bars
|$10,340.00
|$11,737.00
|$8,740.00
|Manufacturing
|$208.22
|$124.86
|$14.69
|Other retail/all other
|$68,187.93
|$78,930.11
|$53,610.27
|Restaurants
|$39,553.61
|$41,689.66
|$50,184.60
Sales/Use Tax Revenue comparison by category – January through May 2024
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto parts/vehicle repair
|$74,055.70
|$88,142.05
|$94,876.92
|Building materials
|$94,974.28
|$88,627.98
|$91,820.16
|Clothing/Dept. stores
|$547,858.60
|$596,325.51
|$801,097.31
|C stores/gas stations
|$98,527.01
|$86,025.65
|$134,774.69
|All bus./electricity
|$127,342.69
|$118,537.94
|$189,134.11
|Furniture/appliances
|$32,095.54
|$45,828.34
|$41,699.76
|Grocery stores
|$142,257.06
|$130,959.85
|$135,504.57
|Hotels/motels
|$63,499.40
|$53,118.48
|$71,400.47
|Liquor stores/bars
|$49,926.00
|$53,771.00
|$48,782.00
|Manufacturing
|$4,743.06
|$5,849.72
|$10,468.22
|Other retail/all other
|$523,988.60
|$531,766.74
|$351,194.17
|Restaurants
|$188,407.93
|$20,535.56
|$231,829.20
