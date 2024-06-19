April Sales & Use Tax collected in May, 2024

| Jun 19, 2024 | Comments 0

The 2024 total Sales & Use Tax collected for April was $468,022.33, an increase of $63,664.77 over 2023’s $404,357.56 (15.74%).   Year to date, total Sales & Use Tax collections are up 9.68%, or $208,837.80 over last year.  The 2023 total TYD number was $2,157,281.92, compared to this year’s total of $2,336,119.73.

Sales/Use Tax Revenue comparison by category – Collected in May 2024

  2022 2023 2024
Auto parts/vehicle repair $15,523.00 $18,125.14 $19,571.07
Building materials $26,553.73 $17,438.88 $22,129.85
Clothing/Dept stores $116,250.53 $121,235.52, $151,564.67
C Stores/gas stations $21,354.74 $16,614.20 $27,532.64
All Bus./electricity $19,077.95 $21,531.66 $26,899.06
Furniture/appliances $5,622.88 $5,187.26 $5,904.32
Grocery stores $24,784.07 $25,458.36 $24,335.72
Hotels/motels $15,796.75 $11,491.46 $18,334.80
Liquor stores/bars $10,340.00 $11,737.00 $8,740.00
Manufacturing $208.22 $124.86 $14.69
Other retail/all other $68,187.93 $78,930.11 $53,610.27
Restaurants $39,553.61 $41,689.66 $50,184.60

 

Sales/Use Tax Revenue comparison by category – January through May 2024

  2022 2023 2024
Auto parts/vehicle repair $74,055.70 $88,142.05 $94,876.92
Building materials $94,974.28 $88,627.98 $91,820.16
Clothing/Dept. stores $547,858.60 $596,325.51 $801,097.31
C stores/gas stations $98,527.01 $86,025.65 $134,774.69
All bus./electricity $127,342.69 $118,537.94 $189,134.11
Furniture/appliances $32,095.54 $45,828.34 $41,699.76
Grocery stores $142,257.06 $130,959.85 $135,504.57
Hotels/motels $63,499.40 $53,118.48 $71,400.47
Liquor stores/bars $49,926.00 $53,771.00 $48,782.00
Manufacturing $4,743.06 $5,849.72 $10,468.22
Other retail/all other $523,988.60 $531,766.74 $351,194.17
Restaurants $188,407.93 $20,535.56 $231,829.20

By Barbara Crimond

