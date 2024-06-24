Albert Lee Reifschneider – August 31, 1936 – June 21, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jun 24, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Albert Lee Reifschneider will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson and Ian Blacker co-officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Albert will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM on Monday, July 1, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Albert was born on August 31, 1936 at Lamar, Colorado to Jake and Mary (Weimer) Reifschneider, Sr. and passed away on June 21, 2024 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 87.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sandy Reifschneider, his parents, brothers Ben Reifschneider and Jake Reifschneider, sister Leah Smith, brother-in-law Bill Van Skike and sister-in-law Kay Cochran.
Albert is survived by his children Rick (Sheryl) Reifschneider, Jackie Lee and Rob (Valerie) Reifschneider all of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Tonya (Keith) Chavira, Natasha (John) Dade, Cassandra Hernandez and Zachary Hernandez. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Brandon, Taylor, Riley, Keiton, Isaiah and Tyler, great-grandchildren Haven, Rylee, Myla and Brynlee as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Lamar Christian Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
