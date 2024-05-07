Local Martial Arts students participated in State AAU Martial Arts Championship
Barbara Crimond | May 07, 2024 | Comments 0
Over the weekend they had state AAU Martial Arts Championship held at Colorado Springs Middle School. There are more than 800,000 members in AAU and compete in one of 45 sports across the nation.
Students who participated in state AAU Championship were:
Riley Morris: Gold in Weapon, Silver in Form
Hannah Borunda: Gold in Weapon, Silver in Form
Chase Brunsen: Silver in Form, Bronze in Breaking
Braelyn Mauch: Bronze in Form, Silver in Weapon, Bronze in Breaking
Jerome Japhet: Silver in Weapon, Gold in Breaking
Ryder Mauch: Silver in Weapon, Bronze in Breaking
Congratulations to all you did a great job!
They are students of Grandmaster Choi at the 7495 US Hwy 50 Lamar (Used to be old gun shop)
