Prowers County Genealogical Society hosting a Genealogy Fair April 27, 2024

Prowers County Genealogical Society hosting a Genealogy Fair

The Senior Center Building at 407 E. Olive St. in Lamar will be the site of a Genealogy Fair hosted by the Powers County Genealogical Society.  The event will run from 1-4 PM and is free to the public.

The Society’s researchers will be using Ancestry, Fold3 for military ancestors, Find a Grave and Newspaper.com.  There will be several stations for personal instruction and hands-on learning.  Members will assist attendees by researching census reports, immigration locations, Prowers County obituaries and more.  Information can be downloaded on flash drives that attendees are asked to provide.

