Prowers County Genealogical Society hosting a Genealogy Fair April 27, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 02, 2024 | Comments 0
The Senior Center Building at 407 E. Olive St. in Lamar will be the site of a Genealogy Fair hosted by the Powers County Genealogical Society. The event will run from 1-4 PM and is free to the public.
The Society’s researchers will be using Ancestry, Fold3 for military ancestors, Find a Grave and Newspaper.com. There will be several stations for personal instruction and hands-on learning. Members will assist attendees by researching census reports, immigration locations, Prowers County obituaries and more. Information can be downloaded on flash drives that attendees are asked to provide.
