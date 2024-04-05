Colorado pumps $21 million into fast-charger expansion for electric vehicles
Barbara Crimond | Apr 05, 2024 | Comments 0
As EV sales slow, Colorado wants the new stations to serve as an answer to consumer “range anxiety”
Colorado will spend $21 million to expand fast charging networks for electric vehicles throughout the state, with new grants awarded for 46 sites encompassing 290 charging ports, state officials announced Thursday. The expansion will boost Colorado’s existing public fast chargers by nearly 30%.
Private companies and governments will build the fast chargers to fill gaps federal officials identified along alternative fuel corridors considered keys to smooth transportation flow. Direct-current fast chargers can give EVs a significant mileage boost within 15 to 45 minutes of plugging in, depending on electrical service and how many other cars are plugged in at the same time.
State and federal EV boosters are scrambling to assure consumers about “range anxiety” — fear of running out of battery charge before finding a convenient charging station — and vehicle pricing. EV sales have stagnated after climbing quickly in some states, with observers citing continuing high prices despite federal and state tax credits, and consumers reluctant to learn new fueling systems and locations.
More than 100,000 EVs are now registered in Colorado, the Colorado Energy Office said, and with “the pace of adoption growing, the expansion of the charging network is necessary to meet consumer demand.”
“Colorado is building one of the most comprehensive EV charging networks in the country,” Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew said, in the release announcing the grants. “We believe that nearly every Coloradan will have access to DC fast-charging within a matter of years.”
The new charging stations will be funded jointly by federal money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the state Community Access Enterprise. Future rounds of grant funding will continue to build out the public charging network, with an emphasis on guaranteeing charging access in communities disproportionately impacted by historic air pollution.
Most of the charging stations should be online by the end of 2025, state officials said.
Following is a list of the locations awarded charging station funding in this round. A map of the funded corridors and locations is here.
- 7-Eleven: Aurora, Colorado Springs
- Apro LLC. (dba United Pacific): Colorado Springs, Littleton
- Circle K Stores, Inc.: Brighton, Denver, Durango, Greenwood Village, Pueblo
- EvGateway: Alamosa, Clifton, Dolores, Lakewood, South Fork
- Francis Energy Charging, LLC: Montrose
- Helios Charging Inc.: Monte Vista, Silverton
- Jule (dba eCAMION USA Inc.): Fort Garland, Holyoke, Yuma
- Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc: Burlington, Cañon City, Fountain, Pueblo, Walsenburg
- Phillips 66 Company: Colorado Springs (X2), Grand Junction
- Pilot Travel Centers LLC: Limon
- Tesla, Inc.: Arvada, Aurora, Bennett, Brush, Carbondale, Denver, Frisco, Glenwood Springs, Greeley, Gunnison, La Junta, Lakewood, Longmont, Parker, Sterling, Wheat Ridge
- Town of Avon: Avon
