Viola Melcher – January 9, 1948 – March 12, 2024
A Memorial Mass for longtime Holly resident Viola Melcher will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church with Reverend Leonardo Ayuyao’S.S.S. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Per Viola’s request cremation has taken place.
Viola was born on January 09, 1948 at Dimmitt, TX to Alfred and Frances (Drerup) Schacher. She passed away on March 12, 2024 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 76.
Viola is preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Schacher and infant brother Thomas Schacher.
Viola is survived by her husband Cal Melcher of the family home in Holly, CO, children Jeannine Smith of Moore, SC, Keith (Helen) Melcher of McKinney, TX and Conni Martinez of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Amber (Garrett) Wolf, Brittany (Shane) Scott, Sami Martinez, Amelia Martinez and Charlie Martinez, great-grandchildren Jeremiah Wolf and Baby Scott on the way. She is also survived by her siblings Irene Acker of Amarillo, TX and Harold Schacher of Haltom City, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Fire and Ambulance and/or Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative (SECCI) either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
