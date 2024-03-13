St. Patrick’s Day was Busiest Holiday for DUI Caused Crashes for Colorado State Patrol Troopers in 2023
(COLO) – The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Colorado State Patrol are reminding drivers not to press their luck on St. Patrick’s Day this year.
While numerous options exist to avoid driving intoxicated, too many motorists still make a dangerous choice to get behind the wheel instead of using rideshare, public transportation, a designated sober driver or staying in place overnight
In 2023, Colorado State Troopers investigated 1,944 crashes involving impaired drivers on this single day
“Holidays are always a time to gather, many times outside of your home, so it is up to each of us to behave responsibly,” stated Col. Mathew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Luck ran out for dozens of drivers last St. Patrick’s Day. This holiday topped the list for our troopers responding to crashes caused by an intoxicated driver.”
In addition to being dangerous and having criminal penalties, driving impaired carries stiff administrative penalties at the DMV that affect how, or even if, offenders can drive
These include but are not limited to
Driver license will be revoked between nine months to two years
Install an ignition interlock device in your vehicle or the vehicle you drive,
Pay a $95 license reinstatement fee,
Pay a $25 DUI restoration fee
Provide proof of SR-22 insurance, and
Enroll in and complete a required alcohol and drug education and treatment course.
“Impaired driving is a choice; the DMV encourages you to make good driving decisions —– drive sober, don’t get in a vehicle with an impaired driver, and pay attention to the road,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “These safe driving choices could avoid tragic consequences or other administrative and criminal penalties.”
Driving while impaired increases the risk of a crash because alcohol and drugs affect motor skills, reducing a driver’s reaction time. Impairment can also reduce peripheral vision, decrease concentration and alter a person’s judgement.
“Sadly, one in every three fatal crashes in Colorado includes a driver that was impaired,” stated Col. Packard. “Even more sad is that this is entirely preventable. Offer to help a friend or loved one get a sober ride. And never get in the car with someone you suspect is impaired. Refuse that ride!”
