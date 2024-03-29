Southeastern Developmental Services seeking new Executive Director
Barbara Crimond | Mar 29, 2024 | Comments 0
The Southeastern Developmental Services Board of Directors extends its thanks to Nikki McDowell for her dedicated service as Interim Executive Director of Southeastern Developmental Services. As Nikki transitions from her role, we commend her for her commitment to the organization’s mission of supporting individuals with developmental disabilities within their local communities.
With Nikki’s departure, the Board of Directors of Southeastern Developmental Services is actively seeking a qualified individual to step into the role of Executive Director. This is a unique opportunity for a compassionate and visionary leader to guide the organization in its mission to assist individuals in achieving their fullest potential for vocational and integrated living.
The new Executive Director will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Southeastern Developmental Services, driving forward its initiatives, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and support. This position offers the chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families within our community, empowering them to become integral and responsible community citizens.
The Board of Directors encourages individuals who are passionate about serving others and who possess the necessary qualifications to consider applying for this important leadership position. For more information on how to apply, Southeastern Developmental Services at (719) 336-3244.
# # #
