Marjorie Jean Dorenkamp – May 29, 1944 – March 3, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Mar 05, 2024 | Comments 0
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Holly resident Marjorie Jean Dorenkamp, affectionately known to her family and friends as Jean, will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’s.s.s. officiating. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A Rite of Committal will follow at the Holly Cemetery.
Marjorie Jean (Kalma) Dorenkamp was born on May 29, 1944 in Lamar, Colorado to Gerald William and Opal Pearl (Bronson) Kalma. She passed away on March 3, 2024 at her home in Holly with her family by her side at the age of 79.
Jean attended Hartman and Holly schools and was united in marriage to Norman Dorenkamp on February 4, 1961. This union was blessed with three children, Judy, Joann and Janet.
Jean enjoyed her faith, family, ranching, her cattle and Bingo. She was an active member of the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church serving with the Christian Mothers for many years.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Judy Dorenkamp of Holly, CO and Janet (Forrest) Lundy of Bristol, CO; granddaughters, Kristen De La Peña of Garden City, KS and Taylor (Vincent) Cappetti of Lamar, CO; grandsons, Ryan (Kim) Hammit of Marion, SD, Casey (Matea) Hammit of Coolidge, KS, and Dylan (Jordan) Hammit of Garden City, KS; 6 great grandchildren Lillian, Nathan, Connor, Scarlett, Samuel, Michael and one on the way; brothers Jim Kalma, John (Linda) Kalma, Jess (Tracy) Kalma, Joel (Andrea) Kalma all of Holly, CO; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and daughter Joann Hammit.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church or Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Peacock Funeral Home.
“Life is too short, make the best of it”
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: