Joe Tenorio – April 24, 1955 – March 14, 2024
Christian Burial for Joe Tenorio and wife, Elvyn will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Inurnment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery.
Joe Basilio Tenorio, affectionately known as J.B., was born on April 24, 1955 in Walsenburg, Colorado to Wilfred Tenorio and Simona Gallegos. He passed away on March 14, 2024 at his home in Las Animas at the age of 68.
Joe graduated from Walsenburg High School in 1974. He attended Trinidad State College where he received his associate degree in carpentry in 1976. Joe enlisted in the United States Navy on December 7, 1977 and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged on October 31, 1995. During his time in the Navy he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy “E” Ribbon, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, and Navy Unit Commendation. After his time in the Navy, Joe worked for Department of Corrections for many years before retiring.
Joe met the love of his life, Elvyn Vega while he was stationed in the Philippines, where he stayed for eight years until he was able to bring his new family to the United States. He loved watching WWE wrestling, trying his luck on scratch-off lottery tickets, taking his dog Nala for rides, and fishing. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be forever loved and missed.
Joe leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Harley (Katlyn) Tenorio and Reynoven (Isabel) Tenorio; daughter, Rezlyn Palma; grandchildren, Max Silver, Reed, Kallie, Nia and Khaleesi Tenorio; mother, Simona Gallegos; step-mother, Euphemia Tenorio, brother, Dale (June) Tenorio; sister, Sandra Tenorio; step-brothers, Chico and Paul Sierra, and Anthony Miera; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elvyn Tenorio and father, Wilfred Tenorio.
