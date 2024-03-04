Jalisa Gia Barth – June 24, 1998 – March 3, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Mar 04, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for Lamar resident Jalisa Gia Barth will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, March 11, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jalisa was born on June 24, 1998 at La Junta, Colorado to Jodus Robert Barth and Juanita Robles and passed away on March 03, 2024 at her home at the age of 25.
Jalisa is preceded in death by her uncles Hubert Mata, Rolando Mata, Raymond Bosquez and her step grandfather Mark Dobrovolny.
She is survived by her children Asaria and Bentley Barth-Moreno and her fur baby Bambi of the family home in Lamar, CO, mother Juanita Robles of Pueblo, CO, father Jodus (Jeanne) Barth of Holly, CO, girlfriend Jay Montes of Lamar, CO. She is also survived by her siblings Jodus Jose (Jazelle) Barth of Lamar, CO, Jonathen Robles of Lamar, CO, Lucien Gianino of Holly, CO, and Echo Barth of Holly, CO, niece Winona Barth of Lamar, CO, maternal grandparents Josephine Bosquez and Juan Robles of Lamar, CO, paternal grandparents Brad (Murray) Barth of Holly, CO and Christy Davis-Dobrovolny of Lamar, CO, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jalisa Barth Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
