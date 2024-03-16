Honey Production Report
HONEY PRODUCTION
ARIZONA
Arizona honey production in 2023 from producers with five or more colonies totaled 1.43 million pounds, up 38 percent 2022, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. There were 34,000 colonies producing honey in 2023, up 48 percent from 2022. Yield per colony averaged 42 pounds, down 7 percent from the 45 pounds in 2022. Producerhoney stocks were 600,000 pounds on December 15, 2023, up 26 percent from a year earlier. Arizona honey prices decreased during 2023 to $2.23 per pound, down 17 percent from $2.70 per pound in 2022.
COLORADO
Colorado honey production in 2023 from producers with five or more colonies totaled 1.03 million pounds, down 21 percent from 2022, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. There were 25,000 colonies producing honey in 2023, down 19 percent from 2022. Yield per colony averaged 41 pounds, down 2 percent from the 42 pounds in 2022. Producer honey stocks were 195,000 pounds on December 15, 2023, down 42 percent from a year earlier. Colorado honey prices increased during 2023 to $3.69 per pound, up 10 percent from $3.35 per pound in 2022.
MONTANA
Montana honey production in 2023 from producers with five or more colonies totaled 9.69 million pounds, up 29 percent from 2022 ,according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. There were 114,000 colonies producing honey in 2023, down 7 percent from 2022. Yield per colony averaged 85 pounds, up 39 percent from the 61 pounds in 2022. Producer honey stocks were 3.39 million pounds on December 15, 2023, up 56 percent from a year earlier. Montana honey prices decreased during 2023 to $2.00 per pound, down 24 percent from $2.64 per pound in 2022.
NEW MEXICO
New Mexico bee and honey estimates were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
UTAH
Utah honey production in 2023 from producers with five or more colonies totaled 1.01 million pounds, down 16 percent from 2022 ,according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. There were 24,000 colonies producing honey in 2023, down 8 percent from 2022. Yield per colony averaged 42 pounds, down 9 percent from the 46 pounds in 2022. Producer honey stocks were 202,000 pounds on December 15, 2023, up 68 percent from a year earlier. Utah honey prices decreased during 2023 to $1.92 per pound, down 36 percent from $3.00 per pound in 2022.
WYOMING
Wyoming honey production in 2023 from producers with five or more colonies totaled 2.11 million pounds, up 56 percent from 2022, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. There were 27,000 colonies producing honey in 2023, down 10 percent from 2022. Yield per colony averaged 78 pounds, up 73 percent from the 45 pounds in 2022. Producer honey stocks were 400,000 pounds on December 15, 2023, up 74 percent from a year earlier. Wyoming honey prices decreased during 2023 to $1.64 per pound, down 38 percent from $2.65 per pound in 2022.
UNITED STATES
United States honey production in 2023 totaled 139 million pounds, up 11 percent from 2022. There were 2.51 million colonies producing honey in 2023, down 6 percent from 2022. Yield per colony averaged 55.2 pounds, up 17 percent from 2022. Colonies which produced honey in more than one State were counted in each State where the honey was produced. Therefore, at the United States level yield per colony may be understated, but total production would not be impacted. Colonies were not included if honey was not harvested. Producer honey stocks were 44.0 million pounds on December 15, 2023, up 90 percent from a year earlier. Stocks held by producers exclude those held under the commodity loan program.
United States honey prices decreased 16 percent during 2023 to $2.52 per pound, compared to $3.01 per pound in 2022. United States and State level prices reflect the portions of honey sold through cooperatives, private, and retail channels. Prices for each color class are derived by weighting the quantities sold for each marketing channel. Prices for the 2022 crop reflect honey sold in 2022 and 2023. Some 2022 crop honey was sold in 2023, which caused some revisions to the 2022 crop prices. The average prices paid in 2023 for honey bee queens, packages, and nucs were $19, $91, and $120, respectively. Pollination income for 2023 was $255 million, up 6 percent from 2022. Other income from honey bees in 2023 was $57.7 million, up 5 percent from 2022.
These estimates, along with expenditure and apiary worker information, can be found on page 4 of this report. For a full copy of the Honey report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact your USDA NASS State Statistician at 1-800-392-3202.
