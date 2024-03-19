February 2024 Sales and Use Tax Report for City of Lamar – Gains showed over Previous Years
Sales tax revenue for the City of Lamar in January, 2024 and collected February of 2024 showed an increase of 9.98% ($371,191.53 in 2024 versus $337,523.15 in 2023 for a difference of $33,668.38. Use tax collected were up a sizable 117.57% in 2024, going from $16,084.16 in 2023 to this year’s $34,994.05, a gain of $18,909.89. Other collections, which include penalties, interest, licenses and A/R’s, gained 3.67% in 2024 for a difference of $105.73. 2023 numbers in this category were $2,880.18 compared to 2024’s $2,985.91. Total sales/use tax collections for January 2024 were up 14.78%, a difference of $52,684.00 from 2023’s $356,487.49 to this year’s $409,171.49.
Year to Date, city sales taxes collected are up 7.61%, increasing from $853,239.32 in 2023 to $918,143.77 for a difference of $64,904.45. Use tax collected rose 27.16%, from 2023’s $57,109.87 to this year’s $72,620.38, a gain of $15,510.51. Other collections showed the only decrease, of -3.78% for 2024’s $14,807.99 compared to 2023’s $15,389.71, a decrease of $581.72. Total sales/use tax collections showed an increase of 8.62%, or $79,833.24, from 2023’s $925,738.90 total to $1,005,572.14 in 2024.
The various retail taxes showed the largest gains in clothing/shoes, grocery stores, liquor stores, and all business/electricity. The only categories showing decreases were manufacturing and other retail/all other.
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto parts/vehicle repair
|$14,084.25
|$15,752.17
|$16,773.02
|Building materials
|$10,976.17
|$21,592.72
|$12,632.16
|Apparel – Department Stores
|$92,634.87
|$99,836.37
|$136,377.15
|C-stores & gas sales
|$18,301.37
|$17,761.75
|$26,454.21
|All business – electricity
|$21,008.57
|$21,317.81
|$44,806.58
|Furniture – Appliances/Electronics
|$4,155.69
|$4,513.30
|$5,705.82
|Grocery Stores
|$23,022.99
|$22,984.14
|$29,765.64
|Hotels/Motels
|$11,129.52
|$9,214.02
|$13,475.54
|Liquor Sales
|$7,781.00
|$8,003.00
|$10,200.00
|Manufacturing
|$1,391.72
|$175.23
|$159.84
|Other retail – all other
|$69,697.25
|$82,745.18
|$40,769.53
|Restaurants
|$33,437.27
|$28,666.89
|$35,230.52
