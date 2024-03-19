February 2024 Sales and Use Tax Report for City of Lamar – Gains showed over Previous Years

Sales tax revenue for the City of Lamar in January, 2024 and collected February of 2024 showed an increase of 9.98% ($371,191.53 in 2024 versus $337,523.15 in 2023 for a difference of $33,668.38.  Use tax collected were up a sizable 117.57% in 2024, going from $16,084.16 in 2023 to this year’s $34,994.05, a gain of $18,909.89.  Other collections, which include penalties, interest, licenses and A/R’s, gained 3.67% in 2024 for a difference of $105.73.  2023 numbers in this category were $2,880.18 compared to 2024’s $2,985.91.  Total sales/use tax collections for January 2024 were up 14.78%, a difference of $52,684.00 from 2023’s $356,487.49 to this year’s $409,171.49.

Year to Date, city sales taxes collected are up 7.61%, increasing from $853,239.32 in 2023 to $918,143.77 for a difference of $64,904.45.  Use tax collected rose 27.16%, from 2023’s $57,109.87 to this year’s $72,620.38, a gain of $15,510.51.  Other collections showed the only decrease, of -3.78% for 2024’s $14,807.99 compared to 2023’s $15,389.71, a decrease of $581.72.  Total sales/use tax collections showed an increase of 8.62%, or $79,833.24, from 2023’s $925,738.90 total to $1,005,572.14 in 2024.

The various retail taxes showed the largest gains in clothing/shoes, grocery stores, liquor stores, and all business/electricity.  The only categories showing decreases were manufacturing and other retail/all other.

  2022 2023 2024
Auto parts/vehicle repair $14,084.25 $15,752.17 $16,773.02

 
Building materials $10,976.17 $21,592.72 $12,632.16

 
Apparel – Department Stores $92,634.87 $99,836.37 $136,377.15
C-stores & gas sales $18,301.37 $17,761.75 $26,454.21

 
All business – electricity $21,008.57 $21,317.81 $44,806.58

 
Furniture – Appliances/Electronics $4,155.69 $4,513.30 $5,705.82
Grocery Stores $23,022.99 $22,984.14 $29,765.64

 
Hotels/Motels $11,129.52 $9,214.02 $13,475.54

 
Liquor Sales $7,781.00 $8,003.00 $10,200.00

 
Manufacturing $1,391.72 $175.23 $159.84

 
Other retail – all other $69,697.25 $82,745.18 $40,769.53

 
Restaurants $33,437.27 $28,666.89 $35,230.52

 

By Barbara Crimond

