Eileen Hartshorn – July 24, 1928 – March 9, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Mar 11, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident Eileen Hartshorn will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Minister Curtis Hartshorn officiating.
A private family interment will be held prior to the service at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Eileen was born at Dodge City, Kansas on July 24, 1928 to Arthur Lewis and Nelle Mae (Raney) Helmick and passed away on March 09, 2024 at the Legacy with her family by her side at the age of 95.
Eileen is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd “Bud” Hartshorn, parents Arthur Lewis and Nelle Mae (Raney) Hartshorn, step-father John Abrams-Yinger, sister Lenora Townsend, infant brother Lewis Helmick, nieces Norma Emler and Charlene Birchfield.
She is survived by her children Loeen (Kerry) Irons of Waco, TX, John (Beth) Hartshorn of Dacona, CO, Curtis (Kathy) Hartshorn of Checotah, OK, Annelle (Elby) Barrow-Sneller of Lamar, CO, ten grandchildren; Kelly (Jeff) Henkener, Kyle (Liz) Irons, Tyson (Angie) Hartshorn, Cody (Sarah) Hartshorn, Britt (Brad) Gomer, Mario Garcia, Tony Garcia, Branson Hartshorn, Jaileen (Colby) Turner, Rian Barrow and 23 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Kay Frey of Eads, CO, and Diana (Bruce) Ham of Lamar, CO, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or BibleTalk.TV either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
