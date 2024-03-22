Donald W. Reyher May 19, 1932 – March 16, 2024
Donald W. Reyher, A memorial celebration for longtime Wiley resident Donald W. Reyher, affectionately known to his family and friends as Don, will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, April 04, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Shannon O’Bryan Officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery with full Military Honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and the American Legion Posts.
Don was born on May 19, 1932 on the family farm in Wiley, Colorado to William Carl and Mildred Mae (Ellenberger) Reyher and passed away on March 16, 2024 at his home at the age of 91.
He is preceded in death by his wife Pauline Reyher, his parents, siblings Paul Reyher, James Reyher and Robert “Bob” Reyher.
Don is survived by his children Paula Reyher and Pam (Dan) Hoover both of Wiley, CO, grandchildren Cory Hoover of Wiley, CO and Lacy (Gerrod) Anderson of Colorado Springs, CO, great-grandchildren Layla Hoover, Travis Hoover, Evelyn Anderson and Krashton Anderson. He is also survived by his sister Doris McVicker of Limon, CO, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prowers County Veterans Transportation Service either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For more information and online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
