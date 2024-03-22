Debora Sharlene Smith – September 20, 1955 – March 20, 2024
Per Debora’s request cremation has taken place.
Debora was born on September 20, 1955 at Freeport, Illinois to Robert and June (Winters) Bentley and passed away on March 20, 2024 at her home at the age of 68.
She is preceded in death by her husband Evan Smith, her father, and her sister.
Debora is survived by her mother, brother, two children and one grandchild.
