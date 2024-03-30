Connie M. Hess – March 12, 1947 – March 29, 2024
A Celebration of life for longtime Holly resident Connie M. Hess will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, April 02, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Jim Schleining of the Wiley Church of God officiating. Interment will follow at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado.
Visitation for Connie will be held from 3:00PM until 6:00PM on Monday, April 01, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Connie was born on March 12, 1947 at Holly, Colorado to Clarence and Doris (Worf) Coder and passed away on March 29, 2024 at the Legacy in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 77.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dale Hess, her parents, sister Charlotte Pack, father-in-law Lonnie Hess and mother-in-law Ruby Hess.
Connie is survived by her children Cody (Kelli) Hess of Holly, CO, Kim (Bryon) Marples of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Brandon (Kolbie) Hess of Holly, CO, Ashlyn (Preston) VanCampen of Holly, CO, Tyler Trout of Goodland, KS, Dayle (Sam) Wollert of Wiley, CO, great-grandchildren Kaybrie Hess, Tryten Hess, Paxton VanCampen, Beau Wollert and one more on the way. She is also survived by her sisters Diana Davis of Holly, CO and Janet (Larry) Haddock, sister-in-law Lonetta Brandes of Kansas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or the Lamar High School Volleyball Team either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
