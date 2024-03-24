Colorado Field Ornithologists Convention to be held in Lamar May 2-5, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Mar 24, 2024 | Comments 0
Ask a Colorado birder, When is the single best weekend in the entire birding year? Where?
Many will say, Early May, Southeastern Colorado.
CFO is holding its 2024 convention May 2–5 in Lamar, Prowers County. Legendary birding hotspots such as Two Buttes and Cottonwood Canyon will likely have a variety of eastern warblers; specialty trips to private ranches are practically guaranteed to provide some surprises; and even birding right around Lamar will be excellent. Field trips to local cultural history sites and big sits provide opportunities for those who prefer some less intense birding days.
The birding will be great, maybe epic, but there’s so much more to the CFO convention experience. A Friday evening social to catch up with friends, a keynote address by local conservation rancher and steward Dallas May, talks about new research on Colorado’s birds, and more.
Every year is different but if you’d like to read how CFO’s last convention in Lamar went, here is the article from the 2016 convention.
Registration is open until 15 April, 2024.
SCHEDULE OVERVIEW
Activities and times are subject to change.
Thursday, May 2 – Arrival trips, Welcome Picnic (5:30-8 pm; food 6:00-7:30), Rail field trip
Friday, May 3 – Full-day field trips, Social
Saturday, May 4 – Half-day field trips, Workshops, Science Session, Banquet & Keynote Speaker
Sunday, May 5 – Full-day & Half-day field trips
Filed Under: Environment • Featured • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: