Charlie E. Simmons – January 9, 1944 – March 6, 2024
Services are pending for longtime Lamar resident Charlie Simmons.
Charlie was born on January 09, 1944 at Ponca City, Oklahoma to Robert Chase Simmons and Janie Ruth (Humphreys) Simmons and passed away on March 06, 2024 at the Lamar Estates Nursing home at the age of 80.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ray Simmons, infant brother Roy Simmons and sister Linda Warn.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wanda Simmons, they were married on February 16, 1964. He is also survived by his children Chad (Glenda) Simmons of Lindale, Texas and Ryan Simmons of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Aaron (Taylor) Simmons-Navarrette of Castle Rock, CO, Shelby (Jimmie Sims) Simmons of Bowling Green, KY, great granddaughter Jesrael Ivory Rose Sims of Bowling Green, KY, and sister Janette Gostings of Owasso, OK, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlie Simmons memorial fund in care of the funeral home office and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
