CDOT Announces US 50 improvements in Las Animas
Barbara Crimond | Mar 11, 2024 | Comments 0
― Project Announcement ―
US 50 Resurfacing and ADA Improvements in Las Animas to begin in March
Motorists should expect delays beginning March 18
Bent County — The Colorado Department of Transportation with its contract partner TLM Constructors will begin work on US Highway 50 in Las Animas on Monday, March 18 from Mile Post 397 to MP 399. Travelers can expect lane and shoulder closures, as well as full road closures in May. The project is scheduled for completion in early 2025.
Work on the project includes surface treatment, Americans with Disabilities Act ramp replacements and drainage improvements. Once complete, the project will improve drivability for motorists and provide safer conditions for pedestrians and individuals using wheelchairs.
Project Information
For additional information about this project:
Webpage: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us50bentcosurfacing
Information hotline: 719 280-4732
Email: us50improvements@gmail.com
Filed Under: County • Featured • Media Release • Public Safety • Transportation
About the Author: