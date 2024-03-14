Beverly A. Long – January 3, 1937 – March 14, 2024
A funeral liturgy for longtime Wiley resident, Beverly A. Long, affectionately known to her family and friends as Bev, will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, March 22, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. Visitation for Beverly will be held from 1:00PM until 5:00PM on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Bev was born on January 3, 1937 at Berthoud, Colorado to Michael and Euphrasine (Gerstner) Scheck and passed away on March 14, 2024 at her home in Wiley, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 87.
She is preceded in death by her husband Billy B. Long, grandson Matthew Downing, her parents and siblings Harold Scheck and Rosie Girard. Bev is survived by her children Debbie (Jack) Evans, Janet (Dan) Johnsen, Randy (Malinda) Long all of Wiley, CO and Charlie (Heather) Scheck of Granbury, TX , grandchildren Sonya (Scott) Hockins, Jenny (Josh) Kliesen, Sarah (Neil) Thompson, Teri (Kody) Wallace, Jerri (Brian) Shaw and Jessica (John IV) Sutphin, great-grandchildren Jack Hockins, Noah Kliesen, Reid Kliesen, Roxy Kliesen, Rylee Kliesen, Reagan Kliesen, Lexi Thompson, Luke Thompson, Drake Thompson, Dylan Thompson, baby boy Wallace due in September, Gintri Shaw, Kanyon Shaw, Blakelynn Sutphin, Annistyn Sutphin and John P. Sutphin V. She is also survived by her siblings Delores Warner, Richard (Sally) Scheck, Gary (Karen) Scheck, Sharon (Eldon) Hessler, Karen (Bill) White and Eva (Mark) Schaffer-Isley as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
