SCEDD Receives Additional Funding for Broadband Project
Barbara Crimond | Mar 24, 2024 | Comments 0
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – March 22, 2024
Contact: Leslie Mastroianni, Executive Director
Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD)
leslie@scedd.com
Pueblo, CO – On March 22, the Colorado Broadband Office announced 5 additional grants as a result of the Advance -Capital Projects Fund (CPF) Challenge Process Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD) along with internet provider partner, SECOM, has been awarded an additional $3,371,190.00 in funding to support their project in Las Animas County serving Highway 12 west of Trinidad. Ditesco Project &Construction Services is serving as consultant and lead partner on all SCEDD broadband projects.
In January, Governor Polis announced the investment of $113 million from the CPF to connect nearly 19,000 homes and businesses across Colorado. During that initial phase, SCEDD was awarded $12,467,127.00 in funding to support projects throughout southern Colorado including Pueblo County, Bent and Otero County and Lake County.
“The impact these projects will have on connectivity for our communities throughout southern Colorado is truly significant; and, along with our partners from Ditesco, SCEDD is proud to be leading the way in these efforts for so many of our rural communities,” said Leslie Mastroianni, Executive Director, Southern Colorado Economic Development District.
The Advance Colorado Broadband Grant Program funds broadband projects that improve or expand infrastructure or make access to high-speed internet affordable and easy to use for all Coloradans. These projects in the south and southwest parts of the state clearly illustrate the biggest impact from the CPF funds serving unserved and underserved locations.
In total, CPF will connect nearly 19,000 homes and businesses across Colorado.
For more information, contact Leslie Mastroianni, Executive Director at leslie@scedd.com or
815-238-3929.
SCEDD supports the economic development efforts of 11 counties in southern Colorado – Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Otero, Pueblo, and Prowers.
SCEDD is a non-profit organization funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and SCEDD member counties. SCEDD has been serving the southern Colorado region since 1967.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release • State • Technology
About the Author: