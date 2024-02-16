Prowers County Offices Closed Monday February 19
Barbara Crimond | Feb 16, 2024 | Comments 0
MEDIA RELEASE
FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DATE: February 15, 2024
Contact:
Prowers County Admin Office
301 S. Main Street, Suite 215
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8025
All County Offices and the Courts
will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2024, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
The Welcome Home Child and Family Development Center will be open.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Holiday • Media Release
About the Author: