Prowers County Offices Closed Monday February 19

| Feb 16, 2024 | Comments 0

MEDIA RELEASE  

FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

DATE: February 15, 2024 

Contact: 

Prowers County Admin Office 

301 S. Main Street, Suite 215 

Lamar, CO 81052 

(719) 336-8025 

All County Offices and the Courts 

will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2024, in observance of Presidents’ Day. 

The Welcome Home Child and Family Development Center  will be open.

Filed Under: CountyFeaturedHolidayMedia Release

About the Author: