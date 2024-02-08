Mike Palacios Announces Bid for County Commissioner in District 3
Barbara Crimond | Feb 08, 2024 | Comments 0
I am proud to announce that I am running for Prowers County Commissioner for District 3.
Prowers County has always been my home. My love for this community is unwavering and I am committed to addressing its pressing issues with enthusiasm and resolve.
Let me provide you with some background on my personal journey. After completing my college degree, I spent some time working outside of Prowers County, where I help manage new construction projects for a private, multi-million-dollar company. It was this experience in the private sector that helped me realize my true calling was to a life of service. This led me to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Once I graduated from peace officer training, I moved back home and joined the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office, where I proudly served this community for eleven years. My experiences taught me the challenges of budget constraints, the opportunity for robust business growth, and the importance of collaboration between local and federal agencies. I learned to appreciate the real potential this community holds.
As your Prowers County Commissioner, I will bring a fresh perspective to the needs of our community and will work tirelessly to see this county flourish. I currently work in the financial sector and understand the fiscal challenges facing families. I volunteer my time to support several local activities and serve as a reserve deputy for both Prowers County and Baca County Sheriff’s Office.
I am committed to making Prowers County a thriving place to live and raise a family. I have years of experience in service, management, budgeting, and finance. This will serve me well as your commissioner. I believe that disciplined fiscal responsibility, coupled with an eye toward business growth, can help shepherd Prowers County into a prosperous community that we’re all proud to call home.
I am asking for your support. Please vote for me, Mike Palacios, for Prowers County Commissioner for District 3.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Elections • Featured • Media Release • Politics
About the Author: