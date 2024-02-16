Lower Arkansas Valley Area Agency on Agency Grant Information
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
Ken Shearer
Kenneth.shearer@state.co.us
(719) 383-4844
Lower Arkansas Valley Area Agency on Aging releases
Request for Proposals for Senior Services
The Lower Arkansas Valley Area Agency on Aging (LAVAAA) is requesting proposals from qualified organizations interested in receiving a grant funded under the Older Americans Act to provide services to seniors age 60 and older in Region 6, which includes Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, and Prowers Counties. Qualified organizations include nonprofits, for-profits, public agencies, and private incorporated organizations.
Funding is available for nutrition, chore, homemaker, personal care, transportation, caregiver support, legal, senior center, and disease prevention and health promotion services. Contracts for this period will be effective from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.
The precise level of funding is unknown at this time and will not be known until an official appropriation is made. All funding is subject to revision following award of funds in accordance with final congressional and state legislative appropriations. Funding for the initial plan will be based on State Fiscal Year 2024 funding at $697,765, appropriated into five categories:
- Title III-B: $92,898 for transportation, legal, in-home, and senior center services
- Title III-C: $210,137 for nutrition services
- Title III-D: $6,232 for evidence-based disease prevention and health promotion
- Title III-E: $37,728 for caregiver support services
- State Funds for Senior Services: $350.770 for a variety of senior services
Service specifications and a proposal guide may be obtained at the office of the Lower Arkansas Valley Area Agency on Aging, 13 W. 3rd Street, Rm. 110, La Junta, CO 81050. Proposal guides will be mailed upon request. Completed proposals should be mailed or delivered to LAVAAA by 5:00pm, Friday, March 29, 2024. Applicants may contact Ken Shearer at (719) 383-4844 or kenneth.shearer@state.co.us with any questions regarding this request for proposals.
LAVAAA is mandated by the Older Americans Act of 1965, as amended, to serve as advocates for older persons and to be a visible focal point for accessing the service delivery system within southeast Colorado. The agency’s major responsibility is to foster the development of a comprehensive and coordinated service system to serve persons age 60 and older who are in need. The basic mission of LAVAAA is to help older Americans to remain independent in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. For more information about LAVAAA, call (719) 383-3166.
