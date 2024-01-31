Prowers County Clerk Media Release re: Logic and Accuracy Testing
Barbara Crimond | Jan 31, 2024 | Comments 0
INFORMATIONAL MEDIA RELEASE
FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719)-336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
Logic and Accuracy Testing
The Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be performing a Private and Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the election voting equipment. The Private Test is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, 2024 and the Public Test is Wednesday, January 31, 2024, with a 9:00 a.m. start time for both days, in the County Commissioner’s Board Room, at the County Courthouse, 301 S. Main St., Lamar, CO associated with the 2024 Presidential Primary Election to be held on March 5, 2024.
Please contact the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office if you have any Election questions at (719)-336-8011.
Thank you,
Jana Coen
