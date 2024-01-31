Prowers County Clerk Media Release re: Logic and Accuracy Testing

INFORMATIONAL MEDIA RELEASE

FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE

Jana Coen

Prowers County Clerk

301 S. Main St., Ste. 210

Lamar, CO 81052

(719)-336-8011

jcoen@prowerscounty.net

Logic and Accuracy Testing

The Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be performing a Private and  Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the election voting equipment. The Private Test is  scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, 2024 and the Public Test is Wednesday, January  31, 2024, with a 9:00 a.m. start time for both days, in the County Commissioner’s  Board Room, at the County Courthouse, 301 S. Main St., Lamar, CO associated with the  2024 Presidential Primary Election to be held on March 5, 2024.

Please contact the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office if you have any Election  questions at (719)-336-8011.

Thank you,

Jana Coen

 

