County Accepting Applications for Emergency Telephone Authority Board
Barbara Crimond | Jan 29, 2024 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill one (1) position on the Prowers County Emergency Telephone Authority Board. Appointed member will serve a four (4) year term that will expire in July of 2027.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main St., Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 12:00 p.m. on February 5, 2024.
