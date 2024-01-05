2023 Weather Year in Review Across Southern Colorado-7 Year Precip Report for SE Colorado
The first week of the January 2023 was relatively cool and unsettled across south central and southeast Colorado, before upper-level ridging brought warm and dry conditions to region for the second week of January. The last half of January saw occasional disturbances bringing surges of cold and unsettled weather to the area, with a bout of Arctic air across the southeast Plains at the end of the month. February started off warm and dry across south central and southeast Colorado, with several passing weather systems throughout the rest of the month bringing periods of cool and wet weather, as well as another surge of very cold Arctic air across region.
March saw a predominately strong westerly flow pattern across the Rockies, which brought ample moisture and snowfall to areas along and west of the Continental Divide, as well as generally cool, dry and windy weather to most of eastern Colorado. April saw a rollercoaster of temperatures, as passing weather systems brought periods of warm and cold temperatures and generally dry conditions through the first half of the month. A stronger storm system moved across the region through the last week of April, bringing widespread beneficial precipitation to portions of the drought stricken southeast Colorado Plains. May started out warm and dry across south central and southeast Colorado, before a slow-moving weather system brought much cooler and abundant precipitation to the area from May 10th through May 12th, with wet heavy snowfall across portions of the southeast mountains and heavy rainfall to portions of the southeast Plains. On May 11th, Colorado Springs recorded 3.18 inches of precipitation, which set a new daily rainfall record for May 11th, as well as a new daily maximum precipitation record for the month of May. A relatively cool and wet weather pattern continued across the region through the end of the month, especially across southeast Colorado.
June was a cool and wet month, especially across southeast Colorado, where several storm systems brought record precipitation amounts for the month as a whole. Colorado Springs recorded 9.62 inches of precipitation through the month of June, which not only set a record for the most precipitation in the month of June, but also becomes the wettest month ever in Colorado Springs, surpassing the 8.13 inches recorded in May of 2015. July was “A Tale of Two Cities” across southern Colorado, with dry and warm conditions prevailing across south central Colorado, while cooler and unsettled weather prevailed across southeastern Colorado. Alamosa received 0.01 inches of precipitation throughout the month July, making July of 2023 the driest July on record in Alamosa, while Campo and Walsh Colorado received 6.33 inches and 6.39 inches respectively, in July, becoming the 5th and 4th wettest July’s respectively. Unfortunately, the unsettled weather across the southeast plains also brought bouts of severe weather, with large hail of 2 to 4 inches in diameter, flash flooding, strong damaging wind gusts and tornadoes all observed across southeast Colorado throughout the month of July. August was a generally warm and dry month across the region, with upper-level ridging parked across the southern High Plains through the Desert Southwest and Great Basin through the first half of the month, keeping monsoonal moisture south and west of the Rockies. This anomalous weather pattern kept eastern Colorado in northwest flow with continued bouts of severe weather, including August 5th, when several funnel clouds were reported across El Paso County. The upper ridge broke down through the end of the month, bringing a few bouts of monsoonal moisture and locally heavy rainfall to portions of south central and southeast Colorado.
September started and ended warm and dry across south central and southeast Colorado, with a passing, unseasonably strong weather system, bringing cool temperatures, good moisture and some accumulating snow to the higher mountain peaks through the middle of the month. A few weather systems moved across the region through the month of October, with the first system bringing showers and thunderstorms and good rainfall for southern portions of the region, as well as some snowfall to the higher mountain peaks through the first week of October, the second system moved across through the middle of the month, bringing some mountain snowfall, as well as a brief cool down across the region. In between these systems, very warm temperatures were experienced across the region, until a much colder weather system moved across the state October 28th and 29th. This system brought abundant snowfall to areas over and near the higher terrain, along with well below seasonal temperatures to the region. A few weather systems moved across the region through the second and third week of November, bringing some precipitation to mainly areas over and near the higher terrain, as well as cooler temperatures areawide. In between these systems, warm and dry conditions were experienced across the region helping, to make November of 2023 warmer and drier than normal for the month as a whole. Upper-level ridging, in place across the Rockies through a majority of December, would give way for a few Pacific weather systems to move the region. These passing systems brought beneficial moisture in the form of snow and rain to the region, along with only brief cool downs in temperatures.
Precipitation Levels Provided by Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network
2017 to 2023 Annual Precipitation Levels for Southeastern Colorado:
|
2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
2023
|
Springfield .05NW
|20.81
|15.31
|12.47
|7.41
|11.02
|11.26
|19.62
|Walsh 5.4 SSW
|19.89
|15.06
|12.17
|7.374
|12.53
|8.83
|
19.03
|
Campo 7.8 NE
|24.36
|20.05
|12.19
|8.35
|13.62
|9.04
|19.72
|Las Animas 8.1 NE
|18.72
|12.65
|8.89
|7.25
|9.89
|15.14
|
17.09
|
Eads 0.45 E
|21.27
|12.42
|16.15
|5.53
|16.09
|10.54
|19.89
|Trinidad 1.9 ENE
|25.06
|12.88
|17.31
|12.04
|20.54
|18.29
|
16.08
|
La Junta 1.0 S
|23.38
|9.93
|8.83
|12.08
|12.77
|14.06
|21.54
|Holly 0.1 ENE
|26.00
|19.26
|16.49
|9.21
|18.52
|10.12
|
21.03
|
Lamar 2.9 S
|23.09
|16.07
|13.35
|9.28
|17.47
|12.72
|20.68
|Wiley 0.3 S
|19.36
|12.50
|16.09
|9.25
|11.68
|9.59
|
19.64
