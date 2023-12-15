Victor Maldonado- Martinez – October 3, 1981 — December 10, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Dec 15, 2023 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Victor Maldonado Martinez will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 15, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar, Colorado with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’s.s.s. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30 AM with Adriana Miranda reciting. A Rite of Committal will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Victor will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Victor was born on October 03, 1981 to Emelia Martinez Hernandez and Salvador Maldonado Gomez at Mexico City, Mexico and passed away on December 10, 2023 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 42.
He is preceded in death by his brother Israel Maldonado Martinez, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Victor is survived by his wife Maria Maldonado and sons Rolando and Ryden Maldonado of the family home, parents Salvador Maldonado Gomez of Coolidge, KS and Emelia Martinez Hernandez of Mexico City, MX, his brother Salvador Maldonado, sisters Diana Fernanda Maldonado, Nancy Maldonado, and Miriam Maldonado, he is also survived by numerous brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Victor Maldonado Martinez Memorial Fund either direct or in care of the funeral home.
