Toys for Tots 2023 Updates

This year’s Toys for Tots event is entering the final weeks of preparation for the Christmas holiday. The annual event gathers brand-new toys and gifts for youngsters in the area to be picked up at the Lopez headquarters at 500 West Beech Street.
Organizer, Darlene Lopez said, “We’ll be open for folks to come and collect their toys from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, December 16th and from 3pm to 5pm on Sunday, the 17th. I don’t know yet if we’ll need another day, but if so, our follow up day will be on the 18th from 2pm to 5pm.” The toy distribution process has been streamlined over the past two or three years in that volunteers are no longer needed to deliver the toys around the county, but those families who registered to be recipients now go to 500 West Beech Street where children are allowed to choose several brand-new toys for themselves.
Lopez said $1,000 in cash and numerous toys were collected at the Lamar Walmart on Black Friday following Thanksgiving, “The Colorado State Patrol and Port of Entry volunteers gathered that much in cash for us on that day as well as other toys for distribution.”
She said Lamar Lanes hosted a bowling tournament on Saturday, December 2nd that helped raise $1,115 for toys as well as some that were personally delivered by the bowlers. The cash came from fees and donations and a 50/50 contribution from the 32 entries. The top five bowlers in the lady’s division were Vivian, Carrie, Kaycee, Jamie and Shrena while the top five men bowlers were Jesse, Carlos, RJ, Tom and Greg.
“I really want to give a very big shout out to everyone who donated their time, energy and cash and toys for our annual event,” Darlene stated, adding that the next week will be setting up the Toys for Tots headquarters on West Beech for the distribution.
