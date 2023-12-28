Rebecca S. Claybrook December 1, 1969 – December 26, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Dec 28, 2023 | Comments 0
A Funeral Service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident Rebecca “Becky” Sue Claybrook (Owen) will be
held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lamar Christian Church with Pastor Paul Floyd
officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado. Visitation will be held
on Friday, December 29, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in
Lamar.
Becky was born on December 1, 1969 in Craig, Colorado to David Baker and Billie (Cameron)
Christopher. She departed this life on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado
Springs, Colorado, at the age of 54, with her husband and children by her side.
Becky was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family,
especially her grandchildren. She was fun-loving, had the best laugh, and was always making jokes and
playing pranks. Becky had a heart to care for others and worked as a caregiver for hospice and respite
care for many years. Becky will be so missed by her family and friends, but we find comfort in knowing
she is walking in God's glory on streets of gold.
Becky was preceded in death by her mother; brother, Stephen Christopher; nephew, Stephen Curtis;
and niece, Juanita Thielemier.
Becky is survived by her husband, Brock Owen of the family home in Lamar, Colorado; four children,
Kendra (Cole) Schomaker of Pueblo, Colorado, Megan Claybrook of Tampa, Florida, Preston (Niki)
Claybrook of Lamar, Colorado, and Shayla (Casey) Emick of Lamar, Colorado; 7 grandchildren, Brylen,
Ristyn, and Kaesten Schomaker, Paisley Claybrook, and Kenneth, Caroline, and Cooper Emick; father,
Dave (Nancy) Baker of Hot Springs, Arkansas; sister, Vera (Lyle) Curtis of Adair, Oklahoma; brother, Leon
(Trudy) Christopher of Craig, Colorado; sister, Jeannie (Terry) Fuller of Holly, Colorado; brother, Jack
Christopher of Pueblo, Colorado; sister-in-law, Donna Christopher of Pueblo, Colorado; father of her
children, Kenneth Claybrook of Lamar, Colorado; as well as many other family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Colorado Alcoholic Anonymous Seeker Group in care
of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences,
please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
About the Author: