Prowers County Seeking Applicants for Planning Commission and Lodging Panel
Russ Baldwin | Dec 30, 2023 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill (2) positions to fill remaining terms that will expire in December of 2026 on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel.
The Colorado Statutes stipulate that directors must be from the tourism industry. Each director serves a three (3) year term and is required to attend monthly meetings on the third Tuesday of each month.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main St., Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 12:00 p.m. on January 18, 2024.
###
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Powers County to fill one (1) position on the five-member Prowers County Planning Commission with a term expiring January, 2026.
Commission members are required to meet at 8:00 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Additional meetings may be required as needed.
Commission members review land use applications and make formal recommendations based on the terms of the Prowers County Zoning Regulations, Subdivision Regulations and related plans. Appointed members serve as volunteers.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications should be received by 12:00 p.m. on January 18, 2024.
