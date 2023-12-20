NCGA Opens Annual Scholarship Program
Russ Baldwin | Dec 20, 2023 | Comments 0
The National Corn Growers Association announced the launch of its annual scholarship program for the 2024 academic year. This program is designed to support students who are passionate about agriculture and making a positive impact in their community.
NCGA will award scholarships to deserving students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and community involvement. The scholarships are open to students attending technical school, undergraduate universities, and pursuing graduate-level studies.
“We believe that education is critical in shaping the future of the agriculture industry, and we are committed to providing opportunities for students to achieve their academic and career goals,” said Membership & Consumer Engagement Action Team Chair Dan Nerud. “This scholarship program is just one way we are fulfilling this commitment.”
To apply for the scholarship, students must complete an online application. Submissions are now being accepted, and the deadline to complete is January 31, 2024.
All eligible students are encouraged to apply for this exciting opportunity. For more information and to apply, please visit our website at NCGA.com/scholarships.
