Nathan Yip Foundation Awarded $75,000 to 69 Rural Colorado Teachers
Russ Baldwin | Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0
Colorado–November 30, 2023–The Nathan Yip Foundation announced today that more than $75,000 was awarded to 69 rural Colorado teachers to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on students and classrooms this year.
In the second year of the rural teacher grant program, the Nathan Yip Foundation received 169 requests, totaling more than $350,000 in requested funds. Teachers who work in 140+ rural or small rural school districts in Colorado were able to apply to fund a dream they have for their students by completing a simple grant application. With 2023 summer/fall donations raised, including at the annual Mid-Autumn Festival sponsored by Alpine Bank, the Nathan Yip Foundation was able to grant $75,000 to rural Colorado teachers.
Some of the funded requests include:
- Adaptive Swings so all students can swing (Delta, CO)
- One Book, One Community – Purchasing books so a community of students, parents and teacher call all read and discuss one book (Canon City, CO)
- Pocket Translators so bus drivers can communicate with students with diverse home languages (Steamboat Springs, CO)
- Supplies and materials so students can learn outdoors (Montrose, CO)
- Hands on materials to teach geography, geology, earth sciences and more (McClave, CO)
The Nathan Yip Foundation works to empower rural Colorado schools and students by providing resources to help close the increasing opportunity and experience gap between education in rural schools and those in more urban areas.
Here is an interactive map of Nathan Yip Foundation giving from 2016 to spring 2023 in Colorado:
https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1VqSuvdszVVmCLOBuY8uoBFRTyjR4ZiI&usp=sharing
Schools receiving funding in southeast Colorado include:
Jennifer Apodaca – Manzanola – CCIRA Reading Conference – $1,500
Beth McElroy – McClave Elementary School- It’s Time to ROCK and Roll and DIG Deeper! $1,150
Samantha Menz – McClave School – Let’s Throw Mud – $2,500
Adriana Almanza – McClave School – Cruising Into Technology -$1,000
Kimberly Wait – Vilas School – PE equipment – $800
Nicole Piner – Wiley School – Connecting Through Current Events in the Rural Classroom – $250
Learn more about the Rural Teacher Grant opportunity (annual information available mid-July) and the Rural Schools grant opportunity (annual information available mid-December) and the Nathan Yip Foundation at https://nathanyipfoundation.org/
Support rural Colorado teachers this Colorado Gives Day by donating to the Nathan Yip Foundation, https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/nathanyipfoundation, and designate your donation for Rural Colorado Teacher Grants. Empowering Rural Colorado’s Schools and Students – www.nathanyipfoundation.org
