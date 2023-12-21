LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – NOVEMBER 2023
Russ Baldwin | Dec 21, 2023 | Comments 0
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.68 billion pounds in November, down 2 percent from the 4.79 billion pounds produced in November 2022.
Beef production, at 2.28 billion pounds, was 6 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.73 million head, down 6 percent from November 2022. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 1,387 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.3 million pounds, 6 percent below November a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 24,200 head, down 22 percent from November 2022. The average live weight was up 50 pounds from last year, at 301 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.39 billion pounds, up 2 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.1 million head, up 2 percent from November 2022. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 289 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.2 million pounds, was up 1 percent from November 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 189,600 head, 5 percent above last year. The average live weight was 116 pounds, down 5 pounds from November a year ago.
January to November 2023 commercial red meat production was 49.9 billion pounds, down 2 percent from 2022. Accumulated beef production was down 5 percent from last year, veal was down 11 percent, pork was up 1 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 1 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: