Lamar Unidos Receives Community Trailblazer Award
Russ Baldwin | Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0
Prowers County announced Lamar Unidos received the Community Trailblazer Award in the nonprofit-award category recently.
The county commissioners recognized the award, stating, “Please join us in congratulating Lamar Unidos for receiving the 2024 Community Trailblazer Award from Community Resource Center America in the non-profit category! See below for details. Thank you, Lamar Unidos, for all that you do for the residents of Lamar and Prowers County!”
Recipients of the Community Trailblazer Award will be recognized during the 2024 State of the Sector on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) is a statewide, membership-based coalition of immigrant, faith, labor, youth, community, business and ally organizations founded in 2002 to improve the lives of immigrants and refugees by making Colorado a more welcoming, immigrant-friendly state.
CIRC achieves this mission through non-partisan civic engagement, public education, and advocating for workable, fair and humane immigration policies.
The theme of the 2024 State of the Sector is Advocates for Good: The Power of Nonprofits in Colorado.
