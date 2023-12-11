Lamar Redevelopment Authority Okays Project Funding and Extension
Three improvement projects were approved by the Lamar Redevelopment Authority Board this past Monday, December 11th as submitted by Anne-Marie Crampton, Community Development Director.
The application with High Plains Fellowship for façade improvement for $5,000 had been approved last year, but municipal action on the project was delayed due to changes in staff. The Fellowship, which occupies for former Lamar Daily News office at 310 South 5th Street, has improved the façade with the funding being applied to new windows for the Fellowship building. The funding application was approved for reimbursement for itemized costs for the project.
The $5,000 application for façade improvements for the property at 400 North Main Street, owned by Cameron and Lea Austin was approved. This included painting and rebuilding the front of the building, repairing mortar in between bricks, new paint around the entire building, replacing an overhead door and repairing a wooden structure over the rear alley door. The Authority okayed the agreement for the grant to be issued.
Neil and Rinda Emick asked for and received a 12-month extension for their renovations of the former NorJune Apartments at 210 West Olive Street. The extension request was due to construction delays as 16 of the 32 new windows had manufacturer defects and are being replaced. Until this happens, the stucco repair project has not been completed and the building cannot be weathered-in to begin insulation and drywall. The Emicks expect to have the window project completed by the end of this year.
One other project not on the agenda will move forward for 2024. Andrew and Melissa Phelan, owners of La Lupita Restaurant on East Olive Street, recently purchased the two story house at 410 South Main Street in Lamar. They intend to open a breakfast oriented restaurant to begin with, with plans to expand into a lunch and perhaps a dinner menu sometime in the future. The property is currently zoned C-1 and the couple will apply for a facade and structure rehabilitation grant from the Authority next year. Andrew said it will be called AM Breakfast, combing the first letters of the couple’s first names.
