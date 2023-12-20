Lamar Chamber Elects New Officers
Russ Baldwin | Dec 20, 2023 | Comments 0
Four board members were elected to offices for the Lamar Chamber of Commerce during the member’s holiday dinner at the MAX Chophouse on Tuesday, December 19th.
Melonee Marcum was re-elected as President with Tanisha Graham as Vice-President, Hillary Perales as Secretary and Abbie Campbell as Treasurer.
Marcum and chamber office manager, Valerie Baldwin, both thanked board members for their past participation in various chamber events through the year including the Parade of Lights, Farmer’s Market, Lamar Days and Oktoberfest as well as two nationally sponsored cross-country motor races that passed through Lamar this past summer and fall. The annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce banquet and community awards presentation is tentatively scheduled for January 29th.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Featured
About the Author: