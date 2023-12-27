July 2023 Year in Review
Russ Baldwin | Dec 27, 2023 | Comments 0
Regional Talent, Local Support to Help Duvall Family Rebuild
Johnny and Myrna DuVall lost everything they owned, including all barns, corrals, equipment, vehicles, some livestock and eight of their nine dogs when the tornado traveling at approximately 155 mph touched down on the outskirts of their Granada farm.
Country singer Clare Dunn will headline a benefit concert at the Prowers County Fairgrounds Arena on Saturday, September 2nd to help with recovery efforts after an EF-3 tornado destroyed the home of John and Myrna DuVall.
On the afternoon of June 23rd, the DuValls lost everything they owned, including all barns, corrals, equipment, vehicles, some livestock and eight of their nine dogs when the tornado traveling at approximately 155 mph touched down 15 miles south of the town of Granada in southeastern Colorado. Fortunately, the DuValls survived without injuries by taking cover in their basement after receiving a call from the National Weather Service, advising them to drop everything and take shelter immediately!
“Johnny and Myrna DuVall have always been friends and great neighbors to our family. We farm and ranch near them. They have always been there if my sister and I needed help with a tractor, or a pickup, or anything,” says the singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer, Dunn, who was raised on her parents’ farm and cattle ranch in Two Buttes, just 30 miles away from the DuValls homestead.
The online ticket link for the benefit, titled “DuVall Benefit Concert,” is coming soon. Physical tickets will be available on August 11th at the box office of the Prowers County Fairgrounds and at select local locations (to be announced soon). V.I.P. opportunities will also be available soon.
CGI Provides a New Look for Lamar
George Sickler, a photographer employed by CGI Digital Company, was making the rounds to a lot of Lamar’s hot spots this past week, shooting updated videos of the town for additions to the social media site used by the city.
CGI was first employed by the City of Lamar almost a decade ago, taking video segments of the community to be used in a promotional video, highlighting aspects of the amenities available in the area.
As there have been new developments in what the community offers to local and potential residents and businesses, Sickler has been interviewing various community leaders, taking videos of some areas that did not exist the last time the site was updated (skateboard park, North Gateway Park) for an updated version which will be made available to the public in the near future.
By Russ Baldwin
Redevelopment Authority Provides Funding for Two Projects
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority, meeting on July 24th, approved an agreement with Niel and Rinda Emick for façade and structural rehab improvement for their renovation project for the NorJune Apartments at 210 West Elm Street in Lamar. Renovations have been underway at the two-story building since the couple purchased it in 2022 with plans to develop four apartments from the structure. Two separate agreements were authorized, one for the façade work and the other for structural improvements. Both contracts provide for funding not to exceed $20,000 on each project which are provided for from the 2023 URA budget.
The LRA also approved funding for Todd and Sarah Horning who purchased the former Thai Spicy Basil restaurant at 10 North Main Street and are renovating the property for their gun store (Lamar Outdoor Sports) when completed. The project calls for new flooring, paint and sheet metal work as well as electrical, plumbing, façade upgrades and HVAC repairs. The authority approved two, $20,000 contracts for the required project.
By Russ Baldwin
