John Stulp, One of Three Colorado FFA Foundation Hall of Fame Inductees for 2024
Russ Baldwin | Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0
Greeley, Colo. — The Colorado FFA Foundation is pleased to announce three inductees representing excellence in wheat breeding and teaching, government and agricultural leadership, and public service, into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. Scott Haley (Fort Collins), Bill Hammerich (Severance), and John Stulp (Lamar), will all be formally honored and inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame on February 29, 2024 at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet. The Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame is presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado.
“These inductees have established lasting legacies in Colorado agriculture. They each exemplify the innovative, resilient, and hard-working spirit of Colorado’s agriculture community,” said Glenda Mostek, chair of the Colorado FFA Foundation. “We are honored to publicly thank them by inducting them into the Hall of Fame for all they have done and continue to do for agriculture.”
Dr. John Stulp was the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture from 2006 to 2010, and water advisor to Governor John Hickenlooper from 2010 to 2018. He was appointed by five Governors of different political parties to two cabinet positions, six state boards and commissions over 45 years of public service, and was a major part of Colorado’s inaugural Water Plan. He and his family have opened their farm in Prowers County to trade teams, foreign farm tours, members of Congress, state legislators, nearly every State board and commission he has served on, grade schoolers and their teachers.
Dr. Scott Haley is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences at Colorado State University (CSU). In 27 years as a public wheat breeder, he led teams responsible for the release of 39 improved winter wheat cultivars. His research led to greatly increased yields for Colorado wheat farmers and hundreds of millions of dollars of value in quality improvement. He was a leader and innovator in bringing new technologies to the breeding program, such as marker-assisted selection, use of doubled haploids, and genomic selection.
Bill Hammerich retired as the Chief Executive Officer of the Colorado Livestock Association in 2022, after serving in that position for 20 years. Bill was an advocate for livestock producers at both the state and federal levels on a wide range of legislative and regulatory issues. His vision for and support of initiatives and legislation that will advance the efficiency, safety, and productivity of livestock producers across Colorado, helped solidify Colorado’s status as an agricultural leader across several livestock commodities.
The honorees will join 104 other outstanding Colorado agriculturists who have been similarly honored since 1989. All Agriculture Hall of Fame members’ portraits are displayed in the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame (presented by Farm Credit Associations of Colorado) in the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education at Colorado State University.
Hosted by the Colorado FFA Foundation, the induction ceremony is held yearly to induct members into the Agriculture Hall of Fame who have significantly contributed to Colorado’s second largest industry. A unique, multimedia presentation will highlight the life of each new inductee during the ceremony.
More information about the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame, presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado is available here: http://coloradoffafoundation.org/farm-credit-colorado-agriculture-hall-of-fame/.
