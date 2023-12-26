Fishing is Fun Grants Available for Projects in Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Dec 26, 2023 | Comments 0
The Fishing is Fun Grant Program funds projects that expand fishing access across the state.
DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has announced the 2024 round of funding opportunities for the Fishing is Fun Grant Program. The goal of this program is to provide funding to projects that expand fishing access across the state and provide more angling opportunities. CPW awards around $650,000 in Fishing is Fun grants annually.
The Fishing is Fun program supports projects such as stream and river habitat improvements, access improvements, perpetual easements for public access, pond and lake habitat improvements, fish retention structures, development of new fishing ponds and amenity improvements such as shade shelters, benches and restrooms.
Recent projects include ADA fishing pier installations, habitat improvements, river restorations and dredging projects.
This program provides matching grant funds annually to local and county governments, park and recreation departments, water districts, angling organizations and others for projects to improve angling opportunities in Colorado.
“CPW is always looking to empower partners to take steps to increase or improve fishing access,” said CPW Grant Manager Travis Long. “In the past 30 years, the Fishing Is Fun program has supported 375 angling improvement projects across the state, from the smallest towns on the Eastern Plains and the West Slope to the largest cities along the Front Range.”
A fillable application form and additional program information can be found on our website. The completed application form must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2024.
Contact CPW Grant Manager Travis Long at travis.long@state.co.us with additional questions about eligibility, program guidelines and any other related questions.
###
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Featured • Recreation • State
About the Author: