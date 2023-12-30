Commissioner Greenberg Appointed to USDA Urban Agriculture & Innovative Production Federal Advisory Committee
Russ Baldwin | Dec 30, 2023 | Comments 0
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg was recently appointed by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to serve on the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Federal Advisory Committee. Commissioner Greenberg’s focus will be on Business and Economic Development.“Urban agriculture holds much importance in state and national contexts for the success of agriculture as a whole,” said Commissioner Greenberg. “Colorado’s urban spaces have long incorporated community gardens, hydroponic and aquaponic facilities, greenhouses, and many other types of agriculturally focused operations that keep food production local and top of mind for all Coloradans. I’m honored to represent Colorado at the federal level to ensure that these spaces continue to incorporate agriculture in diverse and locally beneficial ways.”
Commissioner Greenberg is one of four new members who are replacing those whose terms are expiring and therefore rotating off the Committee. She is joined by Ted Fang of San Francisco, California representing urban producers; Quiana Mickie of New York City, New York; and Dr. Jeffrey Young of Shepherdsville, Kentucky representing higher education.
The Committee was established in January 2021 and is made up of a total of 12 members representing agricultural production, innovative production, higher education or extension programs, non-profits, business and economic development, supply chains and financing.
Members have a diversity of expertise and perspectives and are part of the USDA’s efforts to support urban agriculture and innovative production, creating a network for feedback.
Learn more about this committee and the work of the USDA at www.usda.gov.
