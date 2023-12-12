City of Lamar Retail Sales Tax Revenue Report, October 2023

Retail sales tax revenue for October for the City of Lamar gained 4.62% for an increase of $16,588.  Revenues for 2022 were $358,797 compared to 2023 at $375,385.  Use Tax collections were off 17.18% for a drop of $6,862.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections for October were up 3.75% for a gain over last year’s figures of $14,983 with 2022 collections at $399,424 and 2023 at $414,407.

Year to Date collections were up 4.43% for a gain of $184,550.  Collections for 2022 were $4,162,976 while 2023 collections are $4,347,527.  Use Tax collections, YTD gained 17.88% for an increase of $61,334.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.59% for $253,182.  Year to Date collections for 2022 were $4,529,314 compared to 2023 at $4,782,496.

The retail sales and service categories showed an increase in Auto Parts and Repair while Building Materials declined on a year to date comparison, 2022 versus 2023.  Grocery stores dropped while tax revenues on Restaurants increased.

 

 

2021

 2022

2023

Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair

 162,930 174,266 209,265
Building Materials 186,201 222,384

193,807

Apparel and Department Stores

 1,204,397 1,251,089 1,392,904
C Stores and Gas Sales 214,835 230,450

240,332

All Business-Electricity

 302,073 276,317 278,336
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics 78,333 68.101

79,705

Grocery Stores

 283,053 315,431 287,890
Hotels & Motels 149,939 160,261

167,269

Liquor Sales

 107,411 115,928 119,765
Manufacturing 2,311 114.99

-$250.64

Other Retail-All Other

 913,603 1,003,384 1,002,922
Restaurants 411,351 428,425

477,775

