City of Lamar Retail Sales Tax Revenue Report, October 2023
Russ Baldwin | Dec 12, 2023 | Comments 0
Retail sales tax revenue for October for the City of Lamar gained 4.62% for an increase of $16,588. Revenues for 2022 were $358,797 compared to 2023 at $375,385. Use Tax collections were off 17.18% for a drop of $6,862. Total Sales and Use Tax collections for October were up 3.75% for a gain over last year’s figures of $14,983 with 2022 collections at $399,424 and 2023 at $414,407.
Year to Date collections were up 4.43% for a gain of $184,550. Collections for 2022 were $4,162,976 while 2023 collections are $4,347,527. Use Tax collections, YTD gained 17.88% for an increase of $61,334. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.59% for $253,182. Year to Date collections for 2022 were $4,529,314 compared to 2023 at $4,782,496.
The retail sales and service categories showed an increase in Auto Parts and Repair while Building Materials declined on a year to date comparison, 2022 versus 2023. Grocery stores dropped while tax revenues on Restaurants increased.
|
2021
|2022
|
2023
|
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|162,930
|174,266
|209,265
|Building Materials
|186,201
|222,384
|
193,807
|
Apparel and Department Stores
|1,204,397
|1,251,089
|1,392,904
|C Stores and Gas Sales
|214,835
|230,450
|
240,332
|
All Business-Electricity
|302,073
|276,317
|278,336
|Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|78,333
|68.101
|
79,705
|
Grocery Stores
|283,053
|315,431
|287,890
|Hotels & Motels
|149,939
|160,261
|
167,269
|
Liquor Sales
|107,411
|115,928
|119,765
|Manufacturing
|2,311
|114.99
|
-$250.64
|
Other Retail-All Other
|913,603
|1,003,384
|1,002,922
|Restaurants
|411,351
|428,425
|
477,775
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured
About the Author: